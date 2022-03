Investigators are trying to determine why a Chinese airline plane crashed A China Eastern Airlines plane with 132 passengers and crew aboard crashed on Monday west of Hong Kong. Authorities don't yet know why the Boeing 737 went down.

A China Eastern Airlines plane with 132 passengers and crew aboard crashed on Monday west of Hong Kong. Authorities don't yet know why the Boeing 737 went down.