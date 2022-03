How to stop feral hogs from causing millions of dollars in damage each year Some states encourage hunting to control the hogs, but others believe banning hunting is the way to go to keep hog populations down. (This story originally aired on Morning Edition on July 7, 2021.)

Animals How to stop feral hogs from causing millions of dollars in damage each year How to stop feral hogs from causing millions of dollars in damage each year Audio will be available later today. Some states encourage hunting to control the hogs, but others believe banning hunting is the way to go to keep hog populations down. (This story originally aired on Morning Edition on July 7, 2021.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor