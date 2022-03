The loss of her colleagues inspired a flight nurse to help make the industry safer In 2008, a flight nurse was grounded in her third trimester. Then her colleagues were killed in mid-air. The tragedy led her to help the medical flight industry change its safety protocols.

National The loss of her colleagues inspired a flight nurse to help make the industry safer The loss of her colleagues inspired a flight nurse to help make the industry safer Listen · 3:37 3:37 In 2008, a flight nurse was grounded in her third trimester. Then her colleagues were killed in mid-air. The tragedy led her to help the medical flight industry change its safety protocols. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor