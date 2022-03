Sen. Graham grilled Judge Jackson on day 2 of Supreme Court confirmation hearings Judge Katanji Brown Jackson faced a marathon day of questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is considering her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Law Sen. Graham grilled Judge Jackson on day 2 of Supreme Court confirmation hearings Sen. Graham grilled Judge Jackson on day 2 of Supreme Court confirmation hearings Listen · 4:14 4:14 Judge Katanji Brown Jackson faced a marathon day of questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is considering her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor