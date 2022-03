Deshaun Watson cleared of criminal charges pertaining to sexual misconduct accusations NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Lindsay Jones, a reporter from The Athletic, about the controversy surrounding NFL Quarterback Deshaun Watson's sexual assault and harassment accusations.

Sports Deshaun Watson cleared of criminal charges pertaining to sexual misconduct accusations Deshaun Watson cleared of criminal charges pertaining to sexual misconduct accusations Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Lindsay Jones, a reporter from The Athletic, about the controversy surrounding NFL Quarterback Deshaun Watson's sexual assault and harassment accusations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor