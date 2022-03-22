Everyone & Bears

You might've seen a job posting going around for a "grizzly bear conflict manager." Finally, a job that's bearable!

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is looking for somebody to move to Montana to "manage grizzly bear conflict." The grizzly bear population there has expanded into human territory in the past couple of years and has caused a lot of grizzly on human action, and not in a good way.

We looked into it with comedian Ashley Ray, and this is not a regular 9-5 job. For around $100K you'll split your time camping in the field and in an "adequately heated and ventilated office," which makes it sound like they're looking for a lizard, right?

The skills listed as necessary start off pretty mundane — a balanced perspective, a strong communication and relationship building skills — and then it takes a hard left into significant grizzly bear handling experience and being comfortable with insects and large animals. You might need gun skills, know how to fly a small plane, and even boating.

We had so many questions about this job listing. What is significant in terms of grizzly bear handling experience? And what does grizzly bear conflict even mean?

So we spoke to Matt Hogan, the regional director for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, who's helping hire for this role.

"Not too many people speak grizzly bear, so figuring out how to mitigate conflict with a bear is a little bit more difficult," he said.

They're big animals and they're dangerous animals. A big role of these conflict managers is dealing with the conflict with people and having someone who knows both bears but also people is pretty important. Basically, you have to be the most interesting person in the world to apply.

But there are lots of other jobs where you have to manage conflict — reality TV depends on conflict. So we talked to Chris Coelen, the creator of Love Is Blind and (even more fittingly) the show Man. vs. Bear.

"Producing drama and producing conflict is actually really easy. But allowing real love to blossom is really hard," he said.

Listen to the full episode for a mock interview for the grizzly bear conflict manager role, plus hear our pitch for a bear dating show: The Real Den Bears of Montana.

