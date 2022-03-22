Accessibility links
6 high school students were killed after a car and a semi crashed in Oklahoma The students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a semi in Tishomingo, a rural city located about 100 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

The Associated Press

A heavily damaged vehicle is seen off a road in Tishomingo, Okla., following a two-vehicle collision in which six teenage students were killed on Tuesday. NewsNation KFOR via AP hide caption

NewsNation KFOR via AP

TISHOMINGO, Okla. — Six teenage students have been killed in a two-vehicle collision in southern Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a semi about 12:30 p.m. in Tishomingo, a rural city of about 3,000 located about 100 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, according to OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart.

Stewart said she did not have details of the collision or the exact ages of the students, but that all six victims were female. The condition of the semi driver was not immediately known.

Images from the scene of the crash showed a virtually destroyed black vehicle with what appeared to be a pink steering wheel among the rubble.

In this photo posted on Facebook provided by the Johnston County Sheriff's Office is the scene of a deadly two-vehicle collision on Tuesday in Tishomingo, Okla. Johnston County Sheriff's Office via AP hide caption

Johnston County Sheriff's Office via AP

Tishomingo Public School Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the district had "a great loss" involving students from the district's high school.

"Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff," said Waitman, who did not immediately return a phone call on Tuesday.

Waitman said counselors would be available at the high school throughout the night Tuesday and that school would be open on Wednesday with a focus on "the emotional well-being of our students."