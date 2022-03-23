Accessibility links
Entries We Love: Mother Muerte, 'Al Mas Allá' This Tiny Desk Contest entry is a psychedelic invocation of the "sombra en el cielo" ("shadow in the sky") that takes us to the afterlife.
Special Series

Tiny Desk Contest

Our search for the next great undiscovered artist to play a Tiny Desk concert

Entries We Love: Mother Muerte, 'Al Mas Allá'

Lia Crockett

YouTube

Hometown: Vallejo, Calif.

Pairs well with: Your journey to the other side

With an opening closeup shot of skulls and a droning guitar riff eventually accompanied by teasing snare, Mother Muerte carefully and eerily sets the tone for the mystical journey the band is about to take you on. A slow widening shot opens up the frame as, finally, the masked faces of our guides are revealed, and we see the skulls occupying what looks like a tiny-desk-as-ofrenda setup.

"Al Mas Allá" ("To The Beyond") is Chelsea Rose Sanaloa and Jose R Cadena's psychedelic invocation of the "sombra en el cielo" ("shadow in the sky") that takes us to the afterlife. It's a slow build, backed by the entrancing guitar riff throughout the song, until Sanaloa goes full-on Grace Slick at the end of "White Rabbit" in her final wailing, her biggest offering to the forces on the other side.

Special Series

Tiny Desk Contest

Our search for the next great undiscovered artist to play a Tiny Desk concert