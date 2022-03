Morning news brief NATO holds an emergency summit in Brussel. Biden's Supreme Court nominee faces a second day of questions from a Senate panel. Legal fights over Ohio's redistricting are about to come to a head.

Morning news brief

NATO holds an emergency summit in Brussel. Biden's Supreme Court nominee faces a second day of questions from a Senate panel. Legal fights over Ohio's redistricting are about to come to a head.