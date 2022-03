The U.S. and allies plan to step up sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine President Biden is leaving for Brussels and Warsaw, a trip where he plans to meet with NATO allies, and discuss how to hold Russia to account for its invasion of Ukraine.

Europe The U.S. and allies plan to step up sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine The U.S. and allies plan to step up sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine Listen · 3:41 3:41 President Biden is leaving for Brussels and Warsaw, a trip where he plans to meet with NATO allies, and discuss how to hold Russia to account for its invasion of Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor