The Ivey family is represented twice in the NCAA basketball tournaments Notre Dame women's head coach Niele Ivey led her team to the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA tournament within 24 hours of her son Jaden helping to power Purdue to the Sweet 16 of the men's bracket.

