We are well into 2022. How is your New Year's budget resolution going? Life Kit podcast tackles budgeting and explains how to keep budgeting from becoming a dreaded task. (This story originally aired on All Things Considered on Jan. 1, 2020)

We are well into 2022. How is your New Year's budget resolution going? We are well into 2022. How is your New Year's budget resolution going? Listen · 3:35 3:35 Life Kit podcast tackles budgeting and explains how to keep budgeting from becoming a dreaded task. (This story originally aired on All Things Considered on Jan. 1, 2020) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor