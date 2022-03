A new opera about Emmett Till is criticized for being written by a white woman While the creators of a a new opera about Emmett Till hope it will inspire white people to confront racism, others worry it depicts Black trauma for white entertainment while masquerading as activism.

A new opera about Emmett Till is criticized for being written by a white woman A new opera about Emmett Till is criticized for being written by a white woman Audio will be available later today. While the creators of a a new opera about Emmett Till hope it will inspire white people to confront racism, others worry it depicts Black trauma for white entertainment while masquerading as activism. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor