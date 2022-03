Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, tests positive again for COVID President Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki has COVID-19 again. It's the second time a positive test will keep her from going on a foreign trip with Biden. He tested negative and will carry on.

Politics Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, tests positive again for COVID