Detroit wins a survey for best pizza city in America The website anytimeestimate.com determined that Detroit has more independent pizzerias per capita than in 49 other contenders to the pizza throne.

Food Detroit wins a survey for best pizza city in America Detroit wins a survey for best pizza city in America Audio will be available later today. The website anytimeestimate.com determined that Detroit has more independent pizzerias per capita than in 49 other contenders to the pizza throne. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor