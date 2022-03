Ties between Russia and Japan get even worse because of the war in Ukraine Russia on Monday pulled out of stalled peace talks with Japan, in response to Japanese sanctions. Japan is following other countries' lead in sanctioning Russia and helping Ukraine.

