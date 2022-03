At one border crossing into Poland, those fleeing Ukraine are met with music For the crowds that have streamed across the border at the Medyka border crossing into Poland, they leave behind the air raid sirens and the sounds of war and are welcomed by musician Davide Martello.

Europe At one border crossing into Poland, those fleeing Ukraine are met with music At one border crossing into Poland, those fleeing Ukraine are met with music Listen · 3:15 3:15 For the crowds that have streamed across the border at the Medyka border crossing into Poland, they leave behind the air raid sirens and the sounds of war and are welcomed by musician Davide Martello. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor