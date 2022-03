Many African countries have been hesitant to take sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict Many African countries have been reluctant to weigh in on the conflict in Ukraine. African countries aren't in favor of the invasion but they're weary of taking sides.

Africa Many African countries have been hesitant to take sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict Many African countries have been hesitant to take sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict Listen · 3:32 Many African countries have been reluctant to weigh in on the conflict in Ukraine. African countries aren't in favor of the invasion but they're weary of taking sides.