The U.S. has assessed that Russia's military has committed war crimes in Ukraine Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. is gathering evidence of war crimes in Ukraine and is promising to hold Russia to account.

World The U.S. has assessed that Russia's military has committed war crimes in Ukraine The U.S. has assessed that Russia's military has committed war crimes in Ukraine Listen · 3:55 3:55 Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. is gathering evidence of war crimes in Ukraine and is promising to hold Russia to account. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor