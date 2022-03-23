Two inflation Indicators: Corporate greed and mortgage rates

We have been getting a version of this question lately: Is corporate greed driving inflation? Corporations are taking in record profits. Inflation is at 40 year highs. So could corporations just maybe not raise prices and still be fine and would that stop inflation?

There's a lot to unpack there, so today on the show, we investigate the greed thesis.

We also look through the metaphorical financial pipes connected to the Federal Reserve to see how last week's decision to raise interest rates will affect many of us, through higher mortgage rates.

