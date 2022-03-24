Accessibility links
Entries We Love: LouTribe Jigg, 'I AM' This Tiny Desk Contest entrant raps with a effortless flow reminiscent of André 3000 and with the assuredness of an artist who knows just who he is and where he's going.
Special Series

Tiny Desk Contest

Our search for the next great undiscovered artist to play a Tiny Desk concert

Entries We Love: LouTribe Jigg, 'I AM'

YouTube

Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

Pairs well with: A victory lap

LouTribe Jigg raps with an effortless flow reminiscent of André 3000. In his Tiny Desk Contest entry, Jigg nods to his hometown pride, sporting a St. Louis Cardinals windbreaker as he repeats, "running through the hood like fee fi 314-fum," and weaves in clever wordplay, rhyming "all these itty bitty spiders always trying to doubt 'em / then I see 'em climbing up and I water spout 'em." When Jigg does take a breath to slow down, his lyrics are just as satisfying: "I told 'em before I'm just a man of understanding / who can't stand under no man / I am what I am and what I think about expands / Manifesting my future into the palm of my hands / Who am I?," he asks. But when DJ Domo picks up the beat again, Jigg stifles a smile and raps with the assuredness of an artist who knows just who he is and where he's going.

Special Series

Tiny Desk Contest

Our search for the next great undiscovered artist to play a Tiny Desk concert