Moldova, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine, eyes Russia's actions Russia's war on Ukraine has shaken Europe's political landscape. And perhaps the most vulnerable front-line country is the tiny, former Soviet republic Moldova.

Europe Moldova, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine, eyes Russia's actions Moldova, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine, eyes Russia's actions Audio will be available later today. Russia's war on Ukraine has shaken Europe's political landscape. And perhaps the most vulnerable front-line country is the tiny, former Soviet republic Moldova. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor