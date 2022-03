Former prosecutor says Donald Trump is 'guilty of numerous felony violations' Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who resigned amid a criminal probe into Donald Trump's business practices, said he thinks the former president should be tried by a jury on felony charges.

Law Former prosecutor says Donald Trump is 'guilty of numerous felony violations' Former prosecutor says Donald Trump is 'guilty of numerous felony violations' Audio will be available later today. Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who resigned amid a criminal probe into Donald Trump's business practices, said he thinks the former president should be tried by a jury on felony charges. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor