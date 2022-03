Seagulls in Venice can snatch a meal right out of your hands Years ago, Venetian authorities sprayed St. Mark's Square with gull repellent. Apparently that's not enough. So hotels are arming tourists with water guns.

Animals Seagulls in Venice can snatch a meal right out of your hands Seagulls in Venice can snatch a meal right out of your hands Listen · 0:28 0:28 Years ago, Venetian authorities sprayed St. Mark's Square with gull repellent. Apparently that's not enough. So hotels are arming tourists with water guns. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor