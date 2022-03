Alex Jones missed his deposition in the Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones skipped a deposition in a defamation case brought by families of the victims of the Sandy Hook killings. A judge ordered that he appear Thursday or face possible arrest.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones skipped a deposition in a defamation case brought by families of the victims of the Sandy Hook killings. A judge ordered that he appear Thursday or face possible arrest.