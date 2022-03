Donald Glover's surreal dramatic comedy 'Atlanta' returns to FX The third season of Atlanta kicks off in a different place from where it ended. Despite the four-year hiatus between seasons, the break has done nothing to curb the show's penchant for risk-taking.

The third season of Atlanta kicks off in a different place from where it ended. Despite the four-year hiatus between seasons, the break has done nothing to curb the show's penchant for risk-taking.