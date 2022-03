North Korea has test fired a suspected long-range missile Experts say the North is applying pressure on Washington over a deepening freeze in nuclear negotiations. The White House condemned North Korea for its latest test of a long-range ballistic missile.

Asia North Korea has test fired a suspected long-range missile North Korea has test fired a suspected long-range missile Listen · 3:47 3:47 Experts say the North is applying pressure on Washington over a deepening freeze in nuclear negotiations. The White House condemned North Korea for its latest test of a long-range ballistic missile. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor