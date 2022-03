Judge Jackson faced nearly 24 hours of questions over the last 2 days NPR's Rachel Martin talks to former Democratic Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, who was tasked by the White House to prepare Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the grueling Supreme Court confirmation process.

Politics Judge Jackson faced nearly 24 hours of questions over the last 2 days Judge Jackson faced nearly 24 hours of questions over the last 2 days Listen · 4:54 4:54 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to former Democratic Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, who was tasked by the White House to prepare Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the grueling Supreme Court confirmation process. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor