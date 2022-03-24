Chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt J. Kenji López-Alt on wok cooking, working at Cook's Illustrated, and more

J. Kenji López-Alt is a food writer and chef. He is the child of two scientists, and he approaches cooking with a methodical, careful approach. A lot of his recipes perfect the staples including steak, potatoes, beans, eggs, mayo, and mushroom soup. If you are a home cook, odds are you have a recipe from Kenji you swear by. In 2015, he compiled a lot of his signature recipes in his award winning book The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science. He has also written for the New York Times, Cook's Illustrated, Serious Eats, and many more.

This year, López-Alt has followed up The Food Lab with a very different kind of cookbook. It is called The Wok: Recipes and Techniques. It is a book about everything and anything you can imagine needing to know when it comes to cooking with woks. In its nearly 700 pages you'll find not only recipes but a guide to acquainting, understanding and eventually mastering one of the most versatile pans in the kitchen.

Kenji López-Alt talks with Jesse about the new book and some of his favorite meals to make with a wok. He also shares how he used science to make the perfect chocolate chip cookie. Plus, he talks about how he balances inclusivity and appropriation when making recipes from other countries.