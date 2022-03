Prosecutor who resigned from Trump investigation slams DA for putting the case on ice The former lead New York prosecutor investigating Donald Trump is slamming the Manhattan district attorney for putting the case on ice. He says he has no doubt the former president is guilty.

Law Prosecutor who resigned from Trump investigation slams DA for putting the case on ice Prosecutor who resigned from Trump investigation slams DA for putting the case on ice Listen · 4:06 4:06 The former lead New York prosecutor investigating Donald Trump is slamming the Manhattan district attorney for putting the case on ice. He says he has no doubt the former president is guilty. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor