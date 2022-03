Judge Jackson, Madeleine Albright and the legacy of being 'first' The first female secretary of state Madeleine Albright died Wednesday. She was known for her advice, specifically to working women and mothers as they navigated new and sometimes unfriendly spaces.

National Judge Jackson, Madeleine Albright and the legacy of being 'first' Judge Jackson, Madeleine Albright and the legacy of being 'first' Listen · 2:42 2:42 The first female secretary of state Madeleine Albright died Wednesday. She was known for her advice, specifically to working women and mothers as they navigated new and sometimes unfriendly spaces. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor