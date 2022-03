Russia's current war tactics are strikingly similar to its 2008 invasion of Georgia Russia invaded Georgia in 2008, and many of the war tactics are chillingly similar to what we're seeing in Ukraine now. Did Russia develop its "playbook" 14 years ago?

World Russia's current war tactics are strikingly similar to its 2008 invasion of Georgia Russia invaded Georgia in 2008, and many of the war tactics are chillingly similar to what we're seeing in Ukraine now. Did Russia develop its "playbook" 14 years ago?