National Alex Jones skipped his Sandy Hook deposition again Alex Jones skipped his Sandy Hook deposition again Listen · 3:37 3:37 Infowars host Alex Jones again failed to appear for a court-ordered deposition. Jones is accused of defamation by the families of victims of the Sandy Hook shootings, which he says were fake.