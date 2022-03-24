Accessibility links
Writer and producer Soo Hugh on 'Pachinko' : It's Been a Minute Elise Hu chats with Soo Hugh, writer and showrunner of the much anticipated series Pachinko, based on the 2017 novel by Min Jin Lee. It's the epic story of a family through four generations across the 20th century, all about their lives as Zainichi Koreans in Japan. In this chat, Hugh talks about what it was like to bring the beloved book to screen, what she's is doing to support Asian American creators coming up behind her, and why this story resonates with people of all backgrounds.

It's Been a Minute

Bringing 'Pachinko' from page to the screen

  • Lee Minho as Hansu and Minha Kim as Sunja in "Pachinko" (Apple TV+).
    Apple TV Plus
  • Theresa Kang-Lowe, Executive Producer, Soo Hugh, Writer/Executive Producer, and Michael Ellenberg, Executive Producer, attend Apple's "Pachinko" world premiere at The Academy Museum. "Pachinko" premieres globally on Apple TV+ on March 25, 2022.
    Eric Charbonneau

