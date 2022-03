911 is for emergencies not to complain about a chicken order A woman in Euclid, Ohio, told a 911 dispatcher that she had paid for eight pieces of chicken at a fast food drive-up window, but she only got four pieces. That call doesn't qualify as an emergency.

