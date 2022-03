Amazon's Staten Island warehouse workers will vote on forming a union Amazon workers begin voting Friday on whether to form a union at a company warehouse on Staten Island in New York. If the yes votes prevail, it would be the first Amazon union in the U.S.

Business Amazon's Staten Island warehouse workers will vote on forming a union Amazon's Staten Island warehouse workers will vote on forming a union Listen · 3:31 3:31 Amazon workers begin voting Friday on whether to form a union at a company warehouse on Staten Island in New York. If the yes votes prevail, it would be the first Amazon union in the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor