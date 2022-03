Black law students react to Judge Jackson navigating GOP senators questions Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman in the nation's history to be nominated to the Supreme Court. For many Black future attorneys, her nomination has given them hope.

Race Black law students react to Judge Jackson navigating GOP senators questions Black law students react to Judge Jackson navigating GOP senators questions Listen · 3:29 3:29 Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman in the nation's history to be nominated to the Supreme Court. For many Black future attorneys, her nomination has given them hope. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor