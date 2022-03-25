Accessibility links
Texas attorney general says school Pride Week celebration breaks law The Austin school district holds events to celebrate LGBTQIA+ students every year. Attorney General Ken Paxton says "when it comes to sex education, parents—not school districts—are in charge."

Education

Texas attorney general says Austin school Pride Week celebration breaks state law

Enlarge this image

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Nov. 1, 2021. Paxton said a week-long celebration of Pride events in Austin this week violated state law. Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Nov. 1, 2021. Paxton said a week-long celebration of Pride events in Austin this week violated state law.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

An annual Pride Week celebration in Austin schools is breaking state law, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said this week — the state's latest move to confront LGBTQ rights.

Every year, the Austin Independent School District plans a series of events to celebrate LGBTQIA+ students, highlighting "the district's commitment to creating a safe, supportive and inclusive environment."

Texas governor calls gender affirming care 'child abuse.' This family fights back

Law

Texas governor calls gender affirming care 'child abuse.' This family fights back

The events this year started Monday and culminate Saturday with a "PRIDE out" party. Each day of the week is assigned a theme, including knowing your rights, creative expression and Pride history. Pride and Ally stickers and flags are handed out as well. The events line up with National LGBTQ Health Awareness Week.

But on Tuesday, Paxton sent a letter to Stephanie Elizalde, the superintendent of the Austin Independent School District.

"The Texas Legislature has made it clear that when it comes to sex education, parents—not school districts—are in charge," he wrote.

In Texas, an unrelenting assault on trans rights is taking a mental toll

Efforts to restrict rights for LGBTQ youth

In Texas, an unrelenting assault on trans rights is taking a mental toll

Paxton said the school district must obtain parental permission before any student is subject to instruction regarding human sexuality.

"By hosting 'Pride Week,' your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent. Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails to obtain parental consent, but subtly cuts parents out of the loop," Paxton said. "Either way, you are breaking state law."

Paxton said that parents might file complaints against the school district with the school board and the Texas Education Agency.

Parents Of Transgender Youth Fear Texas' Anti-Trans Orders

Short Wave

Parents Of Transgender Youth Fear Texas' Anti-Trans Orders

On Thursday, the Elizalde released a statement to the school community, noting that Pride Month takes place in June, when schools are on summer break.

"Here at Austin ISD, we celebrate Pride during every school year so our LGBTQIA+ students know how much they are valued and loved. This year, it's important to me personally that they know they are respected and safe, too, and lest anyone have any doubt, that absolutely goes for our trans kids," she said. "We are ALL Austin ISD. We embrace diversity."

In recent months, the Texas legislature and Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott have doubled down on restricting LGBTQ rights and have particularly targeted trans youth.