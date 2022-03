#2225: I Have the Answer! Now Where Did it Go? : The Best of Car Talk Kris from Washington has a Subaru that 'thunks' around corners. After the boys ask a few probing and insightful questions they seize upon an answer -and promptly forget it in the excitement. Will Kris get some useful help? Will this week's puzzler be better than last week's? Only one way to find out: Check out this episode of the Best of Car Talk for all this, a new puzzler and more calls.

