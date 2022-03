The COVID fund for the uninsured is shutting down, which will likely drive spread Congress failed to approve billions in new funding to fight COVID-19. Among threatened program cuts are free treatments for COVID patients who are uninsured.

Health Care The COVID fund for the uninsured is shutting down, which will likely drive spread The COVID fund for the uninsured is shutting down, which will likely drive spread Listen · 2:55 2:55 Congress failed to approve billions in new funding to fight COVID-19. Among threatened program cuts are free treatments for COVID patients who are uninsured. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor