World Russia stashed away billions before invading Ukraine. China may have helped hide it Russia stashed away billions before invading Ukraine. China may have helped hide it Listen · 4:10 4:10 The Kremlin stashed away billions before invading Ukraine. China helped them hide it. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with economist Benn Steil about his investigation into Russian assets.