Should Justice Thomas recuse himself from hearing cases about Jan. 6 or the election? Ginni Thomas' texts to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows have caused many to ask whether Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself because of his wife's activities.

Law Should Justice Thomas recuse himself from hearing cases about Jan. 6 or the election? Should Justice Thomas recuse himself from hearing cases about Jan. 6 or the election? Listen · 4:15 4:15 Ginni Thomas' texts to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows have caused many to ask whether Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself because of his wife's activities. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor