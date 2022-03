People in Russia-controlled Georgia are watching what's happening in Ukraine closely NPR's Mary Louise Kelly reports from the boundary line of the Russian-controlled area in northern Georgia, which saw heavy fighting during the 2008 Russian invasion.

