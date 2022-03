New Orleans rescinds a long-ignored rule prohibiting jazz and dancing in schools A 100-year-old ban on jazz music and dancing in New Orleans' public schools has finally been lifted — though it was never really enforced.

National New Orleans rescinds a long-ignored rule prohibiting jazz and dancing in schools New Orleans rescinds a long-ignored rule prohibiting jazz and dancing in schools Audio will be available later today. A 100-year-old ban on jazz music and dancing in New Orleans' public schools has finally been lifted — though it was never really enforced. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor