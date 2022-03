Text messages reveal Ginni Thomas urged Mark Meadows to overturning election results Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in touch with former President Trump's top aide after the 2020 presidential election and pursued efforts to overturn the results.

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in touch with former President Trump's top aide after the 2020 presidential election and pursued efforts to overturn the results.