Historian Dan Snow plays Not My Job on NPR's "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" Dan Snow is a historian and television presenter who was part of the expedition that uncovered Shackleton's lost ship Endurance, so we ask him about the undiscovered artists playing Lollapalooza.

'Wait Wait' for March 26, 2022: With Not My Job guest Dan Snow

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Listen · 45:18
  • Download
This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Dan Snow and panelists Emmy Blotnick, Luke Burbank and Roxanne Roberts. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Dan Snow on the Weddell Sea in Antarctica
Dan Snow
Dan Snow on the Weddell Sea in Antarctica
Dan Snow

Who's Bill This Time
Confirmation Conflagration; Lotta Cabbage For Lettuce; and America's Waterloo

Panel Questions
Diamonds Are For Dipping

Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about a business making a strong pivot, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask historian Dan Snow about Lollapalooza
Panel Questions
The Parent Trap App; The Metaverse Curse; and Silent Partner For Sale

Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Dessert Tricks; Super Seagull Soakers; and How to Hang with Orangutans.

Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions
Our panelists predict what will be the most ridiculous question asked of the next Supreme Court nominee.

