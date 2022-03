North Korea tests a new ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. The missile that North Korea tested this week could potentially be equipped with nuclear warheads and reach the continental U.S., experts say.

The missile that North Korea tested this week could potentially be equipped with nuclear warheads and reach the continental U.S., experts say.