How long does it take to fall in love? New movie claims its 'Seven Days' in isolation NPR's Debbie Elliott speaks with actor Karan Soni about his new movie, "Seven Days," about what happens when two people get stuck in the same apartment during a COVID-19 lockdown.

Movie Interviews How long does it take to fall in love? New movie claims its 'Seven Days' in isolation How long does it take to fall in love? New movie claims its 'Seven Days' in isolation Listen · 7:24 7:24 NPR's Debbie Elliott speaks with actor Karan Soni about his new movie, "Seven Days," about what happens when two people get stuck in the same apartment during a COVID-19 lockdown. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor