A new book argues the U.S. South shapes the nation's political and cultural landscape NPR's Debbie Elliott talks to Cynthia Tucker and Frye Galliard about their new book, "Southernization of America: a Story of Democracy in the Balance."

Author Interviews A new book argues the U.S. South shapes the nation's political and cultural landscape A new book argues the U.S. South shapes the nation's political and cultural landscape Listen · 8:02 8:02 NPR's Debbie Elliott talks to Cynthia Tucker and Frye Galliard about their new book, "Southernization of America: a Story of Democracy in the Balance." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor