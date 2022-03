What it's like for people in Kharkiv, one of Ukraine's worst hit cities In Kharkiv, Ukraine, people are trying to help each other amid attacks from Russia's military. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to resident Oleksandr Honcharov.

Europe What it's like for people in Kharkiv, one of Ukraine's worst hit cities What it's like for people in Kharkiv, one of Ukraine's worst hit cities Listen · 5:46 5:46 In Kharkiv, Ukraine, people are trying to help each other amid attacks from Russia's military. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to resident Oleksandr Honcharov. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor